HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The IHSAA has released its schedule for high school football sectionals. As always, there are marquee games populating the first round.

Some of those games include a rematch of last year’s sectional matchup between Reitz and Boonville. Boonville got the best of Reitz, though this year Reitz has started undefeated.

Other big matchups include Gibson Southern matching up against Mount Vernon, North Posey vs. Perry Central, and Jasper vs. Evansville Bosse.

For a full list of matchups you can click this link here.