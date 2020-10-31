Il. police looking for suspect in Ind. chase

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) Around 3:30 Saturday afternoon a state trooper clocked a black SUV going 98 mph near the 12 mile marker on eastbound I-64 in Posey County.

The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over and it eventually stopped at the 19 mile marker on I-64. When the vehicle pulled over, police say the driver threw out a large black bag that contained two pounds of marijuana and two pounds of crystal meth. The driver then sped off.

Posey County deputies deployed stop sticks along the interstate at the 4 mile marker. The vehicle struck them but continued driving toward I-69 S to Boonville New Harmony Road and Baseline Rd. in northern Vanderburgh County.

The vehicle managed to get on U.S. 41 and back onto I-64 westbound before heading into Illinois. Troopers in Illinois are aware of the situation but have been unable to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact local authorities.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)

