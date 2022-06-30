SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Tri-State highways in Illinois with lane closures due to road work will be reopened to allow Independence Day travel. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) made the announcement on June 30.

Non-emergency closures will be reopened starting at 3 p.m. on July 1 and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on July 4. Tri-State highways that will stay closed during the holiday weekend will include:

Wabash County – Illinois Hwy 1 between 11th and 12th streets in Mount Carmel; closed, detour posted.

Wayne County – Interstate 64 east of Illinois 242; lane reductions continue.

IDOT suspended road work closures except for the roads listed above to cut down traffic disruptions. Drivers are still urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey posted speed limits, avoid using cell phones and other devices, stay alert for workers and equipment, buckle seatbelts and drive sober.