ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business.

ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD says it has no other information at this time. We reached out to the Illinois Department of Revenue for further comment and their office issued the following statement:

Our Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducts investigations of potential violations of the Illinois tax laws and related offenses and, if warranted, refers the matter for criminal prosecution. The Illinois Department of Revenue cannot comment on the status of ongoing investigations, however, or even acknowledge their existence due to confidentiality provisions in the tax laws. Maura Kownacki, Spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Revenue

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.