ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois State Representative Lashawn Ford is filing a bill to repeal a law that makes it illegal to hang anything from a rear-view mirror in a car.

Ford says the bill aims to eliminate pointless confrontations between drivers and police. Right now, hanging something on a rear-view mirror falls under an equipment violation, similar to a broken tail light.

Ford says he has been pulled over for this and has heard of many other people getting pulled over for the violation as well.