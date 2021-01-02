Illinois man charged with attempted murder of a Daviess County police officer

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) An Illinois man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, among several other charges.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say they were sent on a welfare check Friday around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses had reported a man walking down the center line on Veach Rd.

Deputies say they were able to identify the man as Josh Cliff, 31, of Decatur, IL, but he was not cooperative when they tried to detain him. Police say that’s when Cliff assaulted a deputy and tried to run, but they were able to catch him.

According to police, Cliff continued to struggle after he was handcuffed and pulled out a handgun he had hidden on his person. Court documents say deputies wrestled the weapon away before it could be fired, and a further search revealed Cliff to be in possession of what was suspected to be cocaine.

Cliff was taken to Daviess County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

One deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of a possible broken nose.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 2, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: