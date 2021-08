(WEHT)– The Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago gave recreational marijuana sales a big boost in July. Illinois dispensaries sold a record $127.8 in marijuana.

July’s sales were 10% higher than May’s record of $116.4 million, which is slightly higher than June’s $115.6 million, according to a monthly report by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Business at dispensaries in Chicago surged during the 4-day Lollapalooza music festival.