Illinois says ‘Think Before You Throw’ or pay hefty fine

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WEHT) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker designated April as “Anti-Roadside Littering Campaign Month. The state is asking people to think before they throw especially as the world celebrates Earth Day.

“It’s against the law, you can get fined. You can also end up having to clean up part of sections of the road for 30 days,” said Paul Wappel of IDOT.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is joining its Adopt-A-Highway partners to remind drivers that we all must do our part to protect the environment and our pocketbooks.

“You’re subject to a fine up to $1500. And in addition to other penalties violators may be required to maintain litter control over a portion of that highway for 30 days,” said Wappel.

IDOT says it’s a fair price to pay especially since they spent 6.1 million dollars on litter pickup last year, alone. Money that can be applied in better places.

“And that that dollar amount is the equivalent of resurfacing thirty miles of road or purchasing forty new trucks that could plow snow,” said Wappel.

“If you don’t litter, the roads are cleaner sides, the road are cleaner, they look better. It’s better for the environment. Just please think before you throw,” Wappel added.

“It’s sad. It saddens me. They ought to have a little more respect for their land and for the state,” said Illinois resident Bryan Schmittler.

IDOT said they do have more than ten-thousand Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who help throughout the state of Illinois, but they’re always looking for more. Anyone can apply by completing IDOT’S application.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)