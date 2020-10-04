Illinois State Police are on the lookout for “fatal four” violations during October

CARMI, Il (WEHT) Captain Nathan Douglas, District 19 Commander of the Illinois State Police, has announced ISP will conduct a Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrol in Wayne County during the month of October.

NITE patrols focus on preventing and responding to impaired driving and seatbelt violations during the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The following “Fatal Four” violations will be strictly enforced:

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Safety Belt and Child Restraint use

Speeding

Distracted Driving

More than 30 percent of all fatal crashes in Illinois involve alcohol and drug impairment, and over half of these occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road.

White and Saline Counties will also see an uptick in law enforcement patrols in October. ISP is conducting Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP), which focus on seatbelt and child safety seat laws.

Per law, all vehicle passengers must wear a seatbelt.

Seatbelts are estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year, and half of vehicle occupants killed in a crash were not properly buckled up.

