Illinois State Police investigating break-in at a cannabis cultivation plant

ALBION, Ill (WEHT) Illinois State Police were called to the Ataraxia Cultivation Plant in Albion Monday about a break-in and theft.

Troopers say the theft occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday when cannabis plants were taken after the suspect entered through an exterior door.

This case is open and on-going with a cooperative investigation being conducted by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Southern Illinois Drug Taskforce, ISP Crime Scene Services, and ISP DCI Zone 8. No additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at (618) 382-4606 extension 235.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

