Illinois State Rep. tours Fairfield Community High School

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Rep. Adam Niemerg took part in a tour of Fairfield Community High School last week. Superintendent and Principal, Mrs. Jill Fulkerson stressed the importance of in-person learning and how the school is providing proper support during these challenging times.

Rep. Niemerg spoke to the ‘Intro to Ag’ class, as well as addressed public policy issues as they pertain to student learning. Most of the local economy is centered on agribusiness and the FFA and other agriculture classes help to prepare the next generation of farmers.

Rep. Adam Niemerg toured the greenhouse facility at Fairfield Community High School on his recent visit. The Agriculture Department Greenhouse is used by students to learn hands-on about horticulture and agriculture