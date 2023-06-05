HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Victory Theatre in Evansville will be lit up and will welcome illuminate on October 12.

Officials say iLuminate is a company based on the fusion of technology and dance. Audiences will see dancers in electrified glow-in-the-dark suits performing dynamic routines and illusions on a darkened stage.

Officials also say iLuminate has been a household name since being called “Best New Act in America” during their run on America’s Got Talent in 2011.

Miral Kotb is the creator of iLuminate. In 2009, Kotb combined her two passions of dance and software engineering to create the iLuminate technology.

iLuminate’s technology has been featured around the world from Cairo to Malaysia and the United States to Hong Kong.

Officials state they have been featured on tv shows like Dancing with the Stars, the X-Factor, Good Morning America, The Wendy Williams Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show plus The American Music Awards, MTV’s Video Music Awards, BET Awards, The Nickelodeon Awards, Billboard and Latin Billboard Awards.

Tickets are already on sale as of June 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or www.Ticketmaster.com.