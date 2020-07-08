Breaking News
Fall Festival has been cancelled

IMAGES: EPD asking for your help identifying robbery suspects

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Evansville Police Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people captured in these pictures.  These individuals are believed to be involved in a robbery that occurred on June 14 around 2:45 p.m., in the 1700 block of Jeanette Ave.

Courtesy: Evansville Police Department

These people are believed to have ties to the St. Louis, Missouri area.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-4026, or 812-436-7979.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories