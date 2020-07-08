IMAGES: EPD asking for your help identifying robbery suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people captured in these pictures. These individuals are believed to be involved in a robbery that occurred on June 14 around 2:45 p.m., in the 1700 block of Jeanette Ave.
These people are believed to have ties to the St. Louis, Missouri area.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-4026, or 812-436-7979.
(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)
