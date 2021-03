JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper Police are looking for a suspect and vehicle that they say was involved in a hit and run.





The vehicle is a blue Ford Ranger pulling a trailer that had a red 3 wheeler on it. The hit and run occurred at Sunset Citgo in Jasper on Saturday just before 6 p.m.

If you have any information on this suspect or vehicle, please contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)