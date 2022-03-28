HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were on scene of a shoulder fire Monday morning in Gibson County. The Haubstadt Fire Territory (HFT) say crews were dispatched to the 27 mile marker of Interstate 69 around 11:07 a.m.

Officials say the shoulder of the road and two cars were found on fire. According to HFT, they were able to work on extinguishing and containing the fire. Haubstadt Fire Territory, Barton Township Fire Territory and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office were on scene during the blaze. No injuries were reported.