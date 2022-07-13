VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — To help improve vaccination rates for school-aged children, the Vanderburgh County Health Department is hosting a ‘Back to School Immunization Blitz’!

Organizers say along with immunizations, several area agencies will be at the event to provide help with insurance, connection to primary care, and education on basic childhood safety.

According to officials, all kids vaccinated will receive a goody bag. They will also have a chance to win one of several prizes, including gift cards, a bicycle, and an Xbox. Officials say that gift certificates for a free haircut from Salon Professional Academy will be available for participants while supplies last.

To be seen, organizers say you must bring your child’s shot record and insurance information. In a press release, it states that they are accepting clients with Medicaid, no insurance, and some private insurances. Those with private insurance should call ahead of time to verify eligibility.

The Immunization Blitz will be held Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vanderburgh County Health Department. Their facility is located at 420 Mulberry Street in Evansville. You’re asked to call 812-435-2400 option 1 to schedule an appointment for the event. Walk-ins may be accepted as staffing allows.