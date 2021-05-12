Impact of pipeline shutdown not expected to be significant in Tri-State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Long lines at gas stations across the Southeastern United States today as concerns of fuel shortages continue after the cyberattack on the nation’s largest pipeline.

The Colonial Pipeline restarted operations today. But the fallout from the hack and shutdown continues to be felt in much of the Eastern and Southern U.S. Are Tri-State drivers feeling the same impact as drivers in those parts of the country?

Drivers filled their cars up again at gas stations around Owensboro. Some because of what happened to the pipeline that runs outside the region.

“I don’t have any plans to go anywhere, but I just wanted to make sure that I had enough,” said Jimmy Morris of Owensboro.

“I need gas, one, and I wanted to avoid all the stuff going on,” adds Haven Algood of McLean County.

There weren’t many long lines at many local gas stations, but drivers from out of town saw longer ones in other cities.

“There was a lot of people at the gas station in Louisville,” recalled Rob Caldwell of Louisville. “It’s not really that bad, but I see a lot of people at the gas stations right now, going to the gas stations filling up.”

AAA says they don’t anticipate significant problems caused directly by the pipeline shutdown in the Tri-State since gas stations in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois don’t get their gas from colonial. several gas station managers say they weren’t noticing any shortages caused by it.

“There’s plenty of gasoline in the United States of America, we are not under a gasoline shortage,” says Lynda Lambert of AAA East Central. She also says the problems seen in other states are due to distribution and delivery problems, and there’s still plenty of gasoline available nationwide. People should still fill up if their vehicle is running low, but avoid panic buying.

“There’s no reason to keep running back and forth to the gas station and topping it off, so to speak. Because that’s not good for your car either. Just get gas when you need it,” Lambert says.

The Biden administration recently announced support for waivers to allow higher weight limits for tanker trucks carrying gas in states impacted. No states in the Tri-State are included.

(This story was originally published on May 12, 2021)