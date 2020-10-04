Important deadlines voters need to know for the upcoming election

(WEHT) Those in Kentucky and Indiana have until Monday to register to vote in the up-coming presidential election. Voters in Illinois have until October 18 to register.

Kentuckians have until October 9 to request an absentee ballot. Indiana voters must request theirs by October 22 and Illinois has until October 29.

Tuesday marks the beginning of early voting in Indiana, and Kentuckians can vote early starting October 13. Early voting in Illinois began September 24.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: