JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Comedian and improv actor best known for his role on the hit show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Colin Mochrie will make a stop in the tri-state this weekend.

In his show HYPROV, Mochrie joins forces with master hypnotist Asad Mecci for an hilarious night at the Jasper Arts Center.

Eyewitness News Gretchen Ross interviewed the pair on Eyewitness News Daybreak Wednesday morning.

During the show, twenty volunteers will by hypnotized on stage by Mecci.

While under hypnosis, four or five volunteers will be selected by Morchrie for improv.

Those interested in participating in the interactive show must sign-up in advance through the Jasper Arts Center by calling the box office to sign up.

Volunteers must present proof of full vaccination to participate on stage or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Jasper Arts Center Saturday April 23, and tickets are $35.