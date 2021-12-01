MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Improvements continue for U.S. 41-A, Dixie Highway, and Nebo Road. The area is from Industrial Drive to Yorkwood Place.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, also known as KYTC, has stated that grade, drain, and surfacing work is to begin on Dec. 6. This work will have same lane configuration, and will also include the replacement of the existing railroad bridge. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

Drivers should remain aware of lane or road closures throughout this project. They will travel at reduced speeds and are encouraged to seek alternative routes. KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area. Completion is scheduled for the fall of 2025.