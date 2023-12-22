HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – More than 50 cultural institutions, libraries, universities and other nonprofit organizations across the state have received grants from Indiana Humanities to provide public humanities programs in their communities this year, and both Evansville and New Harmony were included.

Officials say Indiana Humanities awarded 45 Action Grants, 11 Historic Preservation Education Grants, nine INcommon Grants and six Wilma Gibbs Moore Fellowships totaling approximately $225,000.

Indiana Humanities says it will offer approximately $240,000 in grants in 2024, including three new offerings that will enhance accessibility efforts, support research related to Native American studies and help Hoosiers commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Additional details about the new grants will be announced early next year.

The specific awards local towns received include:

New Harmony Heritage Artisans Days, University of Southern Indiana/Historic New Harmony, $3,000 Heritage Artisans Days, hosted by the University of Southern Indiana and Historic New Harmony, welcomed an estimated 2,500 elementary school students to experience New Harmony in the early 1800s. More than a dozen artisans and interpreters demonstrated what their lives were like and explained their roles in the context of New Harmony’s beginnings.

Evansville Out and About: The Gay History of Evansville, WNIN Tri-State Public Media, $3,000 WNIN Tri-State Public Media developed and broadcasted a two-hour documentary exploring the history of the LGBTQIA+ community in Evansville. Geek Con 2023, Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, $3,000 The Evansville Museum’s Geek Con is an annual convention-style event that celebrates the art, history and science of geek, comic book and pop culture. Grant funds supported programming at the 2023 Geek Con, including panel presentations with regional authors and creators, guided activities, vendors, cosplay contests, food trucks, children’s activity stations and more. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library partnered with the museum on the event, sharing its resources relating to geek, comic book and pop culture. Black Art Workshop, Evansville African American Museum, $5,000 The Evansville African American Museum will plan and host a weekend-long Black art workshop featuring four local/regional Black scholar/artists who will contextualize art theory, aesthetics and art history within the Black art history and traditions of Evansville. Sonnie Cibull, Evansville African American Museum, $3,000 The Evansville African American Museum is partnering with Temple Adath B’nai Israel to create an exhibit and host a public program that honors and educates about local Jewish antiracism activist Sonnie Cibull. The exhibit and programming will include the history of her parents’ department store in the predominantly Black neighborhood of Baptisttown in Evansville, the impact the family’s support and allyship had on the Black community and her lifetime of antiracist activism in the city.



“By awarding these grants, Indiana Humanities has supported both new and returning programs and projects that continue to bring Hoosiers together across Indiana for critical discussions about racial equity, environmental change and local literature,” said George Hanlin, director of grants at Indiana Humanities. “It’s been an outstanding year for humanities programming across the state and we’re thrilled to have played a role in these opportunities for Hoosiers to engage with one another.”