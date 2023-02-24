EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Lieutenant Governor and Evansville native Suzanne Crouch will be in Evansville Friday morning. She will join Mayor Lloyd Winnecke for a “special announcement” expected to be made at 10 a.m. at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Secretary and CEO of Indiana Destination Development Corporation Elaine Bedel, as well as representatives from the Evansville Wartime Museum, LST 325, Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science and Visit Evansville are also expected to be in attendance.

Eyewitness News will bring updates as the announcement commences.