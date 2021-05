EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)-- Officials at Ascension St. Vincent said traditionally, getting a patient admitted to a catheterization lab for a heart attack could make for a lengthy process.

"EMS arrives and assesses the patient, does an EKG, and usually diagnoses the heart attack in the field. Then the patient is transported to the emergency department where they're diverted into the emergency department, another EKG is performed, and the patient is assessed by the ER doctor," Dr. A.J. Voelkel, interventional cardiologist at the hospital, said.