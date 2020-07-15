In-person visits restart at some Kentucky care facilities

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After only being able to see loved ones in nursing homes through their windows, some Kentucky care facilities started allowing family members to come in today.

It’s the first visits allowed since the pandemic started four months ago.

“In-person visits is worth everything to us,” said Vickie Schmelzer, whose aunt, Lawanna Quinn, lives at Redbanks in Henderson. She and Steve Hill live nearby, but being limited to seeing her only through a window for months made them feel much farther away.

“We missed her, really really bad. I cried myself to sleep because I missed her,” Schmelzer says.

They were two of many people allowed to see family during the first day of limited visits at skilled nursing homes across Kentucky.

“Today we got to see how she looked and her smile, you could see the smile on her face,” described Hill.

“She was glad to see us. She was throwing us kisses and we were throwing her kisses,” added Schmelzer.

Executive Director Shari Newton says visitors must schedule their visit at least a day ahead, be screened once they enter and be supervised by staff during their 20 minute visit in designated areas. Residents and family must still physically distance.

“I think they’re glad to be able to see them and talk to them in person. But I also think it’s hard because when you see them, you want to hug them, you want to give them a kiss and that takes some getting used to,” Newton said. She adds at least 30 people came to visit loved ones Wednesday morning.

State requirements include nursing homes to have no cases in past 28 days and regularly test workers and residents to be allowed limited visits. Schmelzer and hill hope they can keep seeing their aunt in person instead of through a window.

“We are praying that this will happen that we will be able to see her more, hopefully, later on,” said Schmelzer.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)