GRIFFIN, Ind. (WEHT) — Chances are, many of us who call the Tri-State home know nothing about the Bull Island Music Festival. It happened 50 years ago on Labor Day weekend.

Hundreds of thousands of people swamped a small township near the eastern banks of the Wabash River. Here’s an Eyewitness News exclusive with Brad Byrd — In Search of Bull Island.

UP NEXT: Brad Byrd – InDEPTH: Bull Island Music Festival