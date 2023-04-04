HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana Senator Mike Braun and State Congressman Larry Bucshon will be in Sullivan on Tuesday to meet with victims of Friday’s tornado.

The National Weather Service says Sullivan was hit by an EF-3 tornado, which resulted in the deaths of three people. The tornado came with peak wins of up to 155 miles per hour. During the storm, trees were snapped, powerlines were downed and homes were damaged and destroyed.

Tornado survivors Pam and Greg Miller took shelter in their crawl space with their grandson when the storm hit. They say, within a second of closing the door, their garage doors were blown off, and the rest of their home landed in the woods. The Millers say they plan to rebuild.

Volunteers from His Helping Hands, as well as students from Knox County Community Schools came to help sift through debris on Monday.

Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office by providing security and traffic control in the area.