In-session time adjusted for Dawson Springs schools

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — School officials say school will be back in session in Dawson Springs starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, but one thing will be a bit different.

Leonard Whalen, Superintendent of Dawson Springs Ind. Schools, says the start and end times of school days have been adjusted. He says school will start at 7:55 a.m., and finish up at 3:05 p.m. daily. He mentions that the adjustment will allow the schools to keep the last day of classes as May 20.

The school district asks all Dawson Springs school families to take this survey as they prepare to resume school.