IN state representatives provide free meals to law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Four Indiana lawmakers showed their appreciation for law enforcement by providing free meals Tuesday.

All Evansville police officers and Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies were invited to the Pet Food Center parking lot on First Avenue for Dewigs catering and treat bags for K-9 officers.

“In times where everyone feels down, it’s kind of refreshing for the police officers and deputy sheriffs to come out and enjoy a nice luncheon that they’re serving today, so we appreciate them taking time and effort to put this together for us,” Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

“What they do is a difficult job, often an unthankful job. We just wanted to make sure they knew they were appreciated and let them know we truly thank them for what they do,” State Rep. Wendy McNamara said.

McNamara and State Representatives Holli Sullivan, Ron Bacon and Matt Hostettler helped put together the event.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

