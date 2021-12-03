“In the Window Experience” comes to town

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, because Santa Claus has come to town.

On Main Street in Henderson, the “In the Window Experience” will be open every Friday and Saturday this month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 donations will be accepted in exchange for photos with Santa or the Grinch. Chatting with Santa is free. Other activities include pony rides and carriage rides. There will also be baked goods, toys, candles, and crafts for sale.

Santa will also be available to homes and corporate parties for on-location visits during the week. For more information, please call (270) 860-5305 or (573) 579-1359. The “In the Window Experience” is brought to you by Tristate Simply Santa, Butler’s Apothecary and Alotta Fun 4U2 Event Planning & Entertainment.