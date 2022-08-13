EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – River City Wiffle Ball Classic worked to raise awareness towards homelessness while also bringing enjoyment to the community.

It was an all day event at historic Bosse Field that featured 32 teams of 160 players the opportunity to earn the inaugural wiffle ball championship trophy.

Echo Housing and Aurora had been working together over a year to put on this event for the community.

“We knew we wanted to raise funds and awareness to end homelessness where we could put the fun back in fundraising,” former director of Echo Housing Chris Mets said explained. “That’s what we were really doing let’s do something on Bosse Field and as middle aged men this is something we always dreamed of doing is playing wiffle ball on Bosse Field.”