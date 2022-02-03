Inclement weather causes problems for first responders battling house fire

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – A house fire in Evansville was a loss after firefighters were able to distinguish the fire despite weather conditions.

The house located at 420 South Evans Avenue was a loss and caused damage to the neighboring house as well.

Fire crews arrived to flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure as well as observing the roof cave in as well. With bad road conditions due to the inclement weather, cres were slowed down in responding to the situation.

“It will definitely slow down our response time,” Evansville Fire Investigator Kim Garrett said. “The trucks are big and heavy, but they are still a hazardous situation, for us to be responding to anything in this situation.”

Garrett says the structure was vacant and after searches of the neighboring residence they found no one home at the time. While battling the blaze, firefighters also had to battle the ongoing weather elements.”

“It takes a little bit longer to do just about anything when it’s weather, when the weather is cold and then you have the sleet on top of it,” Garrett said. “It just slows things down. We deal with that quite often when the weather gets cold because we obviously use water to put out fires so we have a lot of ice and potential build up around the fire trucks.”

Besides fires, first responders are on the roads responding to other situations as well due to the weather.

“We get called for a lot of accidents. Any accidents with injuries, we’ll get out for that. With the ice and the sleet we called for wires down and tree’s down on wire lines.”

One firefighter did sustain minor injuries during the fire but all other firefighters were safe.