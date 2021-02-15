Inclement weather could impact Indiana vaccine clinics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that Hoosiers who have COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled this week should be aware that inclement weather could impact clinic operations. The state is working with local vaccination sites to reschedule appointments as needed.

Anyone needing to be rescheduled will be notified by email or text message. Rescheduling can be done by calling 211.

The state is working to ensure that Hoosiers who are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine still receive the dose within the appropriate timeframe.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)