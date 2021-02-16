Indiana Cases

Kentucky Cases

Illinois Cases

Who can get vaccinated and where

Inclement weather delaying Tri-state COVID-19 vaccinations

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

(WEHT) With inclement weather making travel difficult and potentially dangerous, some vaccine clinics are having to reschedule appointments. The following vaccination and testing sites are affected for Tuesday:

Indiana

  • Vanderburgh County Health Department: Old National Events Plaza: closed at 12 p.m. Appointments can be rescheduled by calling 812-483-8365.
  • Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Downtown: Appointments prior to 11 a.m. must be rescheduled
  • Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Warrick: open with regular hours of 9 AM – 6 PM.
  • Dubois County Health Department: open at 10 a.m. Appointments scheduled prior to 10 a.m. will still be accommodated.
  • Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Mt. Vernon: open with regular hours of 9 AM – 6 PM.
  • Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Gibson: closed
  • Deaconess Gibson COVID Drive-Thru Testing: closed
  • Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center COVID-19 Drive-Thru: closed
  • Perry County Health Department: COVID vaccine clinics for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled. Staff is notifying each patient their appointment will be moved to February 25 at their original appointment time.

Kentucky

  • Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Union County: closed Tuesday; appointments must be rescheduled
  • Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Henderson: open with hours of 1 PM – 6 PM.
  • Owensboro Health: Appointments originally made for Monday or Tuesday have been moved to Friday
  • Hopkins County Health Department: closed
  • Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital: All remaining mobile COVID-19 testing dates for February have been cancelled.
  • Muhlenberg County Health Department: closed

Illinois

  • Harrisburg Medical Center: all clinics closed
  • Wayne County Health Department: closed

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories