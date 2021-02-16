Inclement weather delaying Tri-state COVID-19 vaccinations

(WEHT) With inclement weather making travel difficult and potentially dangerous, some vaccine clinics are having to reschedule appointments. The following vaccination and testing sites are affected for Tuesday:
Indiana
- Vanderburgh County Health Department: Old National Events Plaza: closed at 12 p.m. Appointments can be rescheduled by calling 812-483-8365.
- Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Downtown: Appointments prior to 11 a.m. must be rescheduled
- Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Warrick: open with regular hours of 9 AM – 6 PM.
- Dubois County Health Department: open at 10 a.m. Appointments scheduled prior to 10 a.m. will still be accommodated.
- Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Mt. Vernon: open with regular hours of 9 AM – 6 PM.
- Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Gibson: closed
- Deaconess Gibson COVID Drive-Thru Testing: closed
- Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center COVID-19 Drive-Thru: closed
- Perry County Health Department: COVID vaccine clinics for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled. Staff is notifying each patient their appointment will be moved to February 25 at their original appointment time.
Kentucky
- Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Union County: closed Tuesday; appointments must be rescheduled
- Deaconess Vaccine Clinic Henderson: open with hours of 1 PM – 6 PM.
- Owensboro Health: Appointments originally made for Monday or Tuesday have been moved to Friday
- Hopkins County Health Department: closed
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital: All remaining mobile COVID-19 testing dates for February have been cancelled.
- Muhlenberg County Health Department: closed
Illinois
- Harrisburg Medical Center: all clinics closed
- Wayne County Health Department: closed