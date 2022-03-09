TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Different people in the tri-state are paying at least 10 more dollars to fill up their tank than they were a week ago.

One of those residents includes Ronald Weiss who says he paid around 30 more dollars to fill up his tank this week compared to a few weeks ago.

As those fuel prices continue to rise, he says it it affecting he and his family’s everyday life. That includes not eating out as much and could potentially impact their travel plans for the spring and summer.

“I’m worried about later on in the year when camping season and fishing season and stuff like that really kicks in, are we going to be able to go as much,” Weiss.

Mark Thomas who has been on the road a lot over the past few weeks says the fuel prices are beginning to hit him as he drives to Evansville for doctor appointments for the VA Clinic.

“You take a disabled veteran like me, we live on a limited income and it’s getting hard on our pocket books to drive with all these high gas prices,” Weiss explained.

Thomas also had to make changes to his life in other ways as well.

“Definitely got to watch my money more and I use to be able to just drive somewhere and go eat and go to the grocery store and stuff and now I got to limit, keep an eye on how much I drive,” Thomas said.

Russia supply’s 12 percent of the world’s oil and with those imports now being cut off, AAA media spokesperson say prices could continue to increase.

“The highest gas in Kentucky in the state as a whole was in the summer of 2008 and it was $4.08 per gallon,” Lynda Lambert for AAA East Central Kentucky said. “Our state-wide average today is 3.93 so it’s approaching that record level.”

For Weis, he know there’s not much he can do but to continue checking the prices each day.

“I’m 63 years old and it’s to the point where you just, it’s day by day,” Weiss said. ‘You know it’s going to get bad. You just don’t know how bad.”

