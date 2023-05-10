HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Independence Bank announced 68 Kentucky high school students in the 2023 graduating class will receive a combined $128,976 in scholarships.

Officials say 425 applications were received and reviewed for their scholarship program, and submissions were judged based on an essay, grades, ACT scores, financial need, extracurricular activities, community involvement and personal remarks. Students in 15 counties were named as recipients of the awards.

Students from Daviess, McLean and Webster counties were named as this year’s top winners. You can view a list of the students in the Tri-State area, and the amount in scholarships they were awarded, in the list below:

Daviess County

Chloe Sims – Daviess County High School Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $3,000 Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500 Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship

Decker Renfrow – Daviess County High School Daviess County Community Board Scholarship: $2,800 Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500 Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship

Amelia Tucker – Apollo High School Daviess County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000

Hannah Boehman – Daviess County High School Daviess County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000

Mollie Pride – Owensboro Catholic High School Marjorie Reid Scholarship: $10,000

Mary-Katherine Westerfield – Daviess County High School Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship: $10,000

Kayla Thomson – Daviess County High School Lanham Family Business Scholarship: $3,000



Hancock County

Laura Wheatley – Hancock County High School Hancock County Community Board Scholarship: $2,400 Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500 Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship



Henderson County

Aidan Grace – Henderson County High School Henderson County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000

Ava Pruitt – Henderson County High School Henderson County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000

Dylan Rodriguez – Henderson County High School Henderson County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000

Elijah Masters – Henderson County High School Henderson County Community Board Trade Scholarship: $2,000

LaShawn Robinson – Henderson County High School JL Beasley Ag Memorial Scholarship: $500 Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500 Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship



Hopkins County

Chloe Mackey – Hopkins County Central Hopkins County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000

Christopher Wheeler II – Madisonville North Hopkins High School Hopkins County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000

Ella Kirkland – Madisonville North Hopkins High School Danny Peyton Memorial Scholarship: $1,500

Joshua Browning – Hopkins County Central Danny Peyton Memorial Scholarship: $1,500

Lauren Wooten – Madisonville North Hopkins High School Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500 Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship



McLean County

Amber Casson – McLean County High School McLean County Community Board Scholarship : $500

Breanna Frailley – McLean County High School Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500 Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship

Cadence Keister – McLean County High School McLean County Community Board Scholarship: $500

Aleah McCaslin – McLean County High School Guy Reisz Scholarship: $10,000



Webster County

Aristeo Pineda – Webster County High School Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $500

Carlee Drury – Webster County high School Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $500

Ella Oakley – Webster County High School Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $500

Garrett West – Webster County High School Chairman’s Scholarship: $5,000 Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000 Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500 Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship

Hunter Cates – Webster County High School Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $500



The scholarship program began in 2001, at the request of the late Charles A. Reid. Officials say Independence Bank has awarded more than $1.7 million since the start of the program.