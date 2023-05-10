HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Independence Bank announced 68 Kentucky high school students in the 2023 graduating class will receive a combined $128,976 in scholarships.
Officials say 425 applications were received and reviewed for their scholarship program, and submissions were judged based on an essay, grades, ACT scores, financial need, extracurricular activities, community involvement and personal remarks. Students in 15 counties were named as recipients of the awards.
Students from Daviess, McLean and Webster counties were named as this year’s top winners. You can view a list of the students in the Tri-State area, and the amount in scholarships they were awarded, in the list below:
Daviess County
- Chloe Sims – Daviess County High School
- Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $3,000
- Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500
- Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500
- Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship
- Decker Renfrow – Daviess County High School
- Daviess County Community Board Scholarship: $2,800
- Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500
- Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500
- Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship
- Amelia Tucker – Apollo High School
- Daviess County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000
- Hannah Boehman – Daviess County High School
- Daviess County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000
- Mollie Pride – Owensboro Catholic High School
- Marjorie Reid Scholarship: $10,000
- Mary-Katherine Westerfield – Daviess County High School
- Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship: $10,000
- Kayla Thomson – Daviess County High School
- Lanham Family Business Scholarship: $3,000
Hancock County
- Laura Wheatley – Hancock County High School
- Hancock County Community Board Scholarship: $2,400
- Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500
- Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500
- Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship
Henderson County
- Aidan Grace – Henderson County High School
- Henderson County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000
- Ava Pruitt – Henderson County High School
- Henderson County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000
- Dylan Rodriguez – Henderson County High School
- Henderson County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000
- Elijah Masters – Henderson County High School
- Henderson County Community Board Trade Scholarship: $2,000
- LaShawn Robinson – Henderson County High School
- JL Beasley Ag Memorial Scholarship: $500
- Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500
- Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500
- Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship
Hopkins County
- Chloe Mackey – Hopkins County Central
- Hopkins County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000
- Christopher Wheeler II – Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Hopkins County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000
- Ella Kirkland – Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Danny Peyton Memorial Scholarship: $1,500
- Joshua Browning – Hopkins County Central
- Danny Peyton Memorial Scholarship: $1,500
- Lauren Wooten – Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500
- Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500
- Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship
McLean County
- Amber Casson – McLean County High School
- McLean County Community Board Scholarship : $500
- Breanna Frailley – McLean County High School
- Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500
- Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500
- Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship
- Cadence Keister – McLean County High School
- McLean County Community Board Scholarship: $500
- Aleah McCaslin – McLean County High School
- Guy Reisz Scholarship: $10,000
Webster County
- Aristeo Pineda – Webster County High School
- Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $500
- Carlee Drury – Webster County high School
- Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $500
- Ella Oakley – Webster County High School
- Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $500
- Garrett West – Webster County High School
- Chairman’s Scholarship: $5,000
- Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $1,000
- Charles A. Reid Finalist: $500
- Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship: $500
- Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship
- Hunter Cates – Webster County High School
- Webster County Community Board Scholarship: $500
The scholarship program began in 2001, at the request of the late Charles A. Reid. Officials say Independence Bank has awarded more than $1.7 million since the start of the program.