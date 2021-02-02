Independence Bank names new Daviess Co. President

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Nick Oller has been named Daviess County President of Independence Bank, officials announced Tuesday. Oller currently serves as a senior retail lender and corporate underwriter. He replaces Darrell Higginbotham, who is retiring after a 44-year career in banking.

Oller is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the Graduate School of Banking, Colorado. His family consists of wife Kelly; and children Grant, 18, and Kaden, 14.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)