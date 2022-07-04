EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One Tri-State family has made a tradition of their own every Independence Day.

Jamia Brown and her family, who own Lic’s Deli & Ice Cream, gather in the neighborhood for a special Fourth of July parade to honor their grandparents.

55 years ago, Brown’s grandfather started the parade with her sister and just five neighborhood kids, marching up and down the street near their parent’s house.

Brown ended up buying the house she grew up in — keeping the tradition going.

After marching around the block, they gather together to celebrate the holiday and their grandparents patriotism with a special slide show from their first parade in the 60s all the way up to today.