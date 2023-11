HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We don’t miss COVID-19 at all, but it is still with us as we had into the winter. One of the Tri-State’s largest health providers, Owensboro Health Regional, issued a mask mandate this week after COVID-19 admissions topped more than 20. So where are we now?

Guest health analyst David Schultz of Evansville Primary Care joined Brad Byrd in the studio to explain the latest COVID-19 variant and more. You can view their full interview in the video player above.