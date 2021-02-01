Indiana AG urging Hoosiers to look for unclaimed property

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Monday marks the first-ever National Unclaimed Property Day, and Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov and search for unclaimed property.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Unclaimed Property Division has millions of dollars of unclaimed property to return to Hoosiers who take the time to look for it. It’s free to look and only takes a few minutes.

The Office’s Unclaimed Property Division received more than $128 million in property and returned more than $55 million to Hoosiers in 2020.

Generally, unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period. This includes unclaimed wages or commissions, savings and checking accounts, stock dividends, insurance proceeds, underlying shares, customer deposits or overpayments, certificates of deposit, credit balances, refunds, money orders, and safe deposit box contents.

Unclaimed property is held by the state for up to 25 years. After 25 years, the unclaimed property becomes the property of the state.

To prevent property from becoming abandoned or unclaimed, Attorney General Rokita recommends Hoosiers do the following:

Keep a record of all bank accounts;

Indicate your interest in and awareness of all accounts by contacting the holder (the company that reported the unclaimed funds to the state) at least once every three years;

Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received;

Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable, and electricity deposits; and

Cash all checks promptly, no matter how small.

If you file a claim, please allow up to 90 days for your claim to process.

For more information about the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division, visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov.