(WALLETHUB) – Some states are struggling to recover from unemployment claims due to COVID, while other states have recovered well. In the Tri-State, the recovery varies, and Indiana has ranked the lowest.

WalletHub says the U.S. is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 with the distribution of the vaccine and boosters. This has been reflected in the job market, despite new unemployment claims increasing slightly week-over-week on June 27. WalletHub says there are currently 6 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in total, though it’s important to look at some key points to get the full picture:

There were 235,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is a lot fewer than the 6.1 million during the peak of the pandemic (a 96% reduction).

The good news is that every state, except New Jersey, Mississippi, Ohio, and Michigan had unemployment claims last week that were better than the same week last year.

Every state had unemployment claims last week that were lower than before the pandemic except for California, Texas, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Oregon, New York, Utah, Mississippi, Georgia, Michigan, Colorado, Ohio, and Indiana.

Indiana ranked 51 in both categories. As for the rest of the Tri-State, Kentucky came in at number one for recovery as of last week, while it came in at 46 in how it recovered most since start of COVID-19. Illinois came in at sixteen for recovery as of last week, and 41 for how it recovered since the start of COVID.

To view the full report please go here.