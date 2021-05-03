Indiana Attorney General warning consumers of recalls

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging residents who may have purchased consumer products advises to see a fair resolution on faculty products.
Rokita released this statement saying:
“I advise all Hoosiers who have purchased faulty products to seek a fair resolution. “If something you recently purchased is defective, don’t hesitate to act. Find out what the company that made the product is offering as a solution and take advantage of it.”
The following consumer products were recalled in last month according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- Peleton Tread+
- Maxtrade Coolster Youth ATV
- Hudson Battery-Powered Sprayer
- Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack Mobile Hotspots
- Playgro Infant Activity Rattles
- Audio-Technica Charging Case and Wireless Headphones
- Battat Infant Teethers
- GEO Essential Wintergreen Organic Oil and Alleviate Organic Oil Blend
- One Million Greenworks and Powerworks Pressure Washer Spray Guns
- Epicure Glass Prep Bowls
- RH Children’s Bath Wraps
- BATTOP Infant Bath Seats
- Goal Zero Power Cables
- Black Diamond PIEPS DSP Avalanche Transceivers
- Cat & Jack Baby Rompers (Target)
- Bed Handles Inc. Three Models of Adult Portable Bed Rails
If you believe you purchased a recently recalled product, stop using it.
To view recalls issued prior to April, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.
(This story was originally published May 3, 2021)