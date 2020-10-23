Indiana bishops extend attendance dispensation until further notice

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Bishop Joseph M. Siegel issued a statement Thursday regarding the obligation to attend Mass in the Diocese of Evansville.

The statement says, although pastors have done their best to assure safe worship spaces, Indiana bishops have decided to extend the dispensation from the obligation of Sunday and holy day Mass attendance until further notice due to the increasing rise in COVID-19 cases. The original dispensation was set to expire November 1.

The dispensation is intended to protect those most at risk for serious complications from COVID-19, such as those 65 and older and church members of any age with underlying conditions. These parishioners are encouraged to continue to participate in the Sunday services via live stream.

Parishioners who do not fall under these risk factors can choose to attend in person services, but they must follow all health protocols put in place by the parish.

(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)

