All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches are closed Saturday, September 5 through Monday, September 7 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, September 8.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Investigators searching for suspect in motorcycle theft
- Indiana BMV announces Labor Day hours
- Three people sentenced in connection with body found under garage
- Daviess County Public Schools superintendent to give press conference on calendar changes
- Webster County Schools return with limited in-person classes