Indiana chief justice tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — An Indiana Supreme Court justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana Supreme Court and Office of Judicial Administration.

Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush tested positive on Sunday, following a positive diagnosis of a family member earlier in the month.

Rush has been working remotely since Sept. 1 and will continue to quarantine.

The chief justice’s staff and colleagues were immediately notified and her public schedule is being adjusted accordingly.

For information on how the courts are handling the operations of trial and appellate courts, visit https://www.in.gov/judiciary/5575.htm.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)