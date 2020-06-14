Indiana Conservation Officers investigating Jasper man’s death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a Jasper man died after falling into a lake on private property near Holland.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death but the DNR says witnesses reported seeing the victim falling from a diving structure and hitting his head before entering the water. Several other swimmers tried to rescue him but were unable to.

Dubois County Dispatch received a call about the missing swimmer just after 2:00 A.M. Saturday morning and a Indiana Conservation Officer was able to recover the victim roughly two hours later, at 4:16 A.M.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories