Indiana Conservation Officers investigating Jasper man’s death

(WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a Jasper man died after falling into a lake on private property near Holland.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death but the DNR says witnesses reported seeing the victim falling from a diving structure and hitting his head before entering the water. Several other swimmers tried to rescue him but were unable to.

Dubois County Dispatch received a call about the missing swimmer just after 2:00 A.M. Saturday morning and a Indiana Conservation Officer was able to recover the victim roughly two hours later, at 4:16 A.M.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

