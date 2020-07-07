Indiana county hoping to attract Mid-States Corridor

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Daviess County, Indiana is making a pitch to bring a proposed highway through its neck of the woods.

The County Economic Development Commission has a new coalition and campaign called Daviess Driven for the project, which would build an improved highway connection from Rockport through the Huntingburg and Jasper areas to I-69. County leaders say their location near I-69 is a big selling point for the project.

Not all counties are excited about the Mid-States Corridor; a group of Dubois County residents worry that the corridor could negatively impact their homes or farms. And a coalition of business and environmental groups want to halt planning work while the public is focused on the coronavirus outbreak.

