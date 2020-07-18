Indiana COVID-19 testing sites not meeting expected testing levels

(WEHT)- Indiana’s state-sponsored COVID-19 testing program is not meeting expected levels for testing and result speeds.

The state’s contractor, Optum Health Services, was expected to have 50 testing sites operating around the state by the end of May, providing 100,000 free tests a month and test result wait times of 48 hours. Now, it has taken the state two more months to reach that many tests.

State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box says the company had 35 test sites open, with an average wait time of 59 hours. Dr. Box blames a national increase in demand for testing.

The news comes as a new free COVID-19 testing site launched at the Ivy Tech Community College campus in Princeton Friday. Testing runs Saturday from 9 AM until 6 PM before closing Sunday and Monday but reopening Tuesday. No appointments are required.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)

