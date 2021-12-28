Indiana Department of Health sending “strike” team to Pike County

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: Registered Nurses Gina Aubourg (L) and Renee Lewis begins testing at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Health says they are sending a “strike” team to Pike County Jan. 5 through Jan. 8.

Officials say they will offer drive-through COVID testing Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. EDT at Petersburg Little League Park, 501 E. Illinois St. in Petersburg. Tests are free, and appointments are not needed, they say. The Department of Health adds that no vaccines will be available at this location.

Although they’re sending out a strike team to Pike County, operations at Petersburg Moose Lodge will be suspended from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8.

Their testing center will observe normal hours on Monday, Jan. 3 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Tuesday, January 4 (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, they will resume their regular schedule at Petersburg Moose Lodge, officials say.