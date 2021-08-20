Indiana Dept. of Health holds vaccination clinic at Elberfeld Fire Dept.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– The Indiana State Department of Health has workers hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic and drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Elberfeld Volunteer Fire Department.

The COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be held Friday and Saturday from 12 PM to 8 PM. Both the testing and vaccines are free of charge.

State health workers are offering booster vaccines at this site, but the boosters are only available for those who are immunocompromised and have had their last shot at least 28 days prior.

The type of vaccines offered are Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson. The COVID-19 tests available include the PCR test and also the rapid Binax test.