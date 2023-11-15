HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The April 8 solar eclipse is less than six months away, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) is offering suggestions for how to enjoy this rare occurrence.

Where To Watch & Getting There Early

IDHS estimates that as many as half a million out-of-state visitors will come to see the eclipse in Indiana, which will lead to unusually high levels of traffic on roadways. To avoid being on the road during this time, plan ahead:

If you’re not in the path of totality (where the eclipse will be visible), find the nearest location that is

Make sure to find a spot with a good, open view of the sky that isn’t blocked by trees or other tall objects

Be sure to have permission to watch the eclipse from this location

Make arrangements to arrive there before peak travel starts

Wearing Eye Protection & Timing It Right

The eclipse is expected to begin around 12:45 p.m. Central and end around 3:30 p.m. During this time, the sun will be partially obscured by the moon, and viewers should use special sunglasses to view the eclipse without risking permanent eye damage.

The period of totality, when the eclipse can be viewed without protective eyewear, will begin around 2:00 p.m. Central and last just a few minutes. Only sunglasses from reputable vendors will provide the right amount of protection.

Stick Around After

As the eclipse will be completely over in Indiana by 3:30 p.m. Central, IDHS suggests that visitors plan ahead to stay at their location as peak traffic passes. IDHS even suggests staying the night in the area instead of leaving immediately, as thousands of people will be driving after the eclipse ends in what officials are calling a special type of rush hour. Officials say this could even affect areas that are not used to traffic jams.

